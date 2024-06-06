Father of suspect in Harford Mall shooting speaks out to son: “Just turn yourself in.”

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Larry Lyons, the father of a man wanted in connection with a shooting at Harford Mall addressed the media from his home Wednesday afternoon, calling for his son to turn himself in.

The shooting happened Sunday after an altercation during a child’s birthday party. The victim was shot twice in the hand and once in the leg. He was hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Two women were arrested and charged with accessory attempted murder in connection to the incident. But the suspected shooter, Wesley Larry Lyons Jr., 35, is on the run. Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading officers to him.

Lyons says he believes his son should turn himself in for his own safety and for the well-being of his loved ones, including his children.

“I’d like for you to turn yourself in. I know it doesn’t look good for you, and I know that you’d probably run out of resources or things to do. But to help me, your mother, and your brothers, just turn yourself in,” Lyons said.

Lyons added that he has no idea where his son might be, but he’s sure that he is tired and will run out of resources.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said Tuesday that Lyons is unlikely to be in the area.

The arrest warrant issued by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office lists first-degree attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment, among other crimes, as potential charges.

What led to the Harford Mall shooting?

According to police, Lisa Gregg, Lyons’ mother, and his alleged girlfriend, Lateia Green, were involved in a physical altercation with another woman at the Harford Bounce Party Place, and punches were thrown. Police said Gregg attempted to pull Green out of the fight.

Lyons was involved in a dispute with a man, and allegedly fired a handgun at the 42-year-old multiple times before fleeing the scene with Gregg and Green in his maroon SUV. Police later found Lyon’s SUV near his home in Edgewood.

