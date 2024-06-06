‘It’s just really a miracle’: Family survives being thrown by tornado

By Ethan Humble

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Sheri Wolf is receiving treatment at Iowa Methodist Hospital after the Greenfield tornado leveled her house with her family inside.

“I remember the roar. I remember being sucked up, and I screamed,” Wolf said.

She had just moved to Greenfield and had been living in her house for three weeks before the EF-4 tornado ripped it apart.

Wolf’s son, Sawyer Wolf, and her mom, Dyann Clark, were also inside.

Wolf said she was alerted on her phone that there was tornado coming and told her son and mom to get in the bathroom of their one-story house.

She said the tornado tore through the home within seconds and threw all three of them outside.

Wolf remembers landing face down and feeling disbelief at the entire situation.

She was then unable to move and was eventually discovered by first responders, who reunited her with her son and mom at Guthrie Family Medicine Center.

Wolf sustained injuries to her head that required stitches and needed surgery due to wood debris that got stuck in her leg.

Five people died and over 35 were injured because of the tornados on May 21.

Four of those killed were from Greenfield.

Jennifer Ellis, Iowa Methodist HR manager, said the family was among 21 people taken to the hospital.

Sawyer Wolf was discharged from the hospital last week with a broken collarbone.

Since then, he has stayed by his mom’s side through the recovery process.

He said humor has helped him cope with the situation.

“Us joking around and being sarcastic with each other is one way we know we’re still alive,” Sawyer Wolf said.

Sheri Wolf is now at the Younker Rehabilitation Center at Methodist and could be released as early as next week.

Despite the situation, Wolf remains positive.

“I feel very lucky, and I feel very blessed,” Wolf said.

Clark is still in the intensive care unit at Methodist, recovering from severe laceration wounds.

Wolf’s brother, Kevin Kennedy, said the situation was bleak, but since Sunday, his mom has shown improvement.

“It’s just really a miracle that they’re here,” Kennedy said.

The family found a new home in Creston to live on Wednesday.

