Man accused of attacking wife over child’s haircut

By Malcolm Shields

DELRAY BEACH, Florida (WPBF) — A Delray Beach man was arrested in connection to a domestic incident.

Drew G. Wertheimer, 34, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with false imprisonment of an adult, aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with a witness, depriving someone of the use of 911.

Arresting documents from the Delray Beach Police Department note on Monday that Wertheimer became upset with his wife after one of the children’s haircuts was not short like the other children’s. The report then alleges in front of the children, Wertheimer punched the wife in the head.

The report goes on to note the wife was forced to sit in a chair and was beaten by Wertheimer with wooden kitchen utensils.

The wife attempted to leave but was allegedly held against her will by Wertheimer, who also took her keys.

The overnight hours were calm, but on Tuesday, the wife and the children left the residence. Wertheimer contacted the wife and threatened to harm himself if she left him.

The wife returned to the home located on the 2200 block of NW 14th Street. It is alleged that when she returned, Wertheimer began to punch the wife again. During this encounter, the husband destroyed the wife’s phone.

It was alleged the husband pulled a gun and threatened to hurt himself, then pointed the gun at the wife. The wife eventually escaped with the children to a neighbor’s home and called authorities.

Wertheimer is being held in Palm Beach County Jail.

