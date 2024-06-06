Philadelphia Phillies fans fly out of PHL ahead of London Series vs. New York Mets

By Alicia Roberts

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Phillies fans poured into Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday night en route to London ahead of the MLB London Series against the New York Mets.

“You got to go. I mean, a trip to London with your favorite team,” said Ashley Jeffries, who was traveling with her husband Joe. They’re going to Saturday’s game and say they have a feeling it’s going to be a lot like South Philly all weekend long.

“There’s a tailgate apparently on Sunday at Passyunk [Avenue] over in London and there’s apparently a special guest, we’re not quite sure who,” Jeffries said. “Maybe Chase Utley?”

Diehard fan Ginnie Burke booked her family’s tickets as soon as the schedule was announced.

“We do spring training every year. We do Opening Day. We just love the Phillies,” Burke said.

For mother-and-son duo Vicky and Damon Borgia, traveling across the pond caps off a goal they set years ago.

“When he was in middle school, he said let’s go visit every MLB stadium, and I said ‘OK, you plan it,’ and then he did, so we keep going,” Vicky Borgia said.

As for Dale and Connie Cummings, they married their love for each other and the Phillies to venture far out of their comfort zone.

“I never have been out of the country before,” Dale Cummings said. “We’re already learning things. We had to get a special adapter for British electric so we got that.”

They say they’re ready for the UK, and they’re hoping the Brits are too.

“They’re not going to know what hit them but they’re going to love us,” Cummings said.

