Stingray Charlotte reported to be ‘stable’ as aquarium shutters for unknown amount of time

By Kimberly King

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Hendersonville, North Carolina, aquarium that owns Charlotte the stingray has temporarily closed in the wake of the May 30 announcement that the fish that gained international fame in February for becoming pregnant without a male mate was no longer pregnant.

On Wednesday, June 5, Team Ecco Aquarium and Shark Lab posted the closure notice on its doors and Facebook page, stating the decision came so staff could focus on Charlotte’s medical care.

“The medical team performed their bi-weekly in-person assessment last night and reported that Charlotte is stable,” the statement said. “The medical experts are reviewing additional ultrasounds and testing that have been collected and sent out for recommendations for treatment options, and we will collaborate on a medical care plan for Charlotte based on the entire medical file, and options available to her.”

A statement posted to the Team ECCO website and seen June 5, again, said the aquarium would remain closed and that all summer 2024 camps were temporarily postponed.

“…after consulting with the medical team, the most cautious course of action is to temporarily remain closed to ensure the safety and medical care of Charlotte and all our animals at Team ECCO Aquarium,” the statement said at teamecco.org. “We will provide updates as we have them and we appreciate your support and understanding.” On Friday, May 31, Brenda Ramer, who owns the aquarium, confirmed to News 13 that Charlotte wasn’t pregnant. But marine biologist Larry Boles on Tuesday, June 4, told News 13 he and other experts told Ramer back in February that she needed to get vet care for Charlotte, who he said likely had reproductive disease based on the swelling in the top of her body.

Ramer publicly brought up the fact she initially thought Charlotte could have cancer, but in February, she stated the California Round Ray was pregnant. She didn’t discuss whether or not she had had vets in to fully examine Charlotte to rule out an illness.

With the news Wednesday that the aquarium was temporarily closed, one family who drove a couple hours did not find out until they saw the sign on the door.

“It took us about two, two-and-a-half hours to get here today,” said Sara Murray, who drove with her family to Hendersonville from Clover, South Carolina, to go to the aquarium. Murray read about Charlotte’s reproductive disease and learned from News 13 about the controversy surrounding Brenda Ramer, the aquarium’s owner.

“I’m concerned about the animals,” she said.

Murray said she came to the aquarium after reading what the owner listed online about its credentials — that it had a network with Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina.

On its website, the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team Ecco states it has “established networks,” including with Riverbanks in Columbia. An established network, however, does not equate to an accreditation.

Still, a spokesperson for Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, Mark Werner, told News 13 Wednesday that the zoo has no affiliation or network with the Hendersonville aquarium.

The Hendersonville aquarium and shark lab is also not accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

“No, it is not, and never has been,” Dan Ashe, AZA’s president and CEO, said of the Hendersonville aquarium and lab.

Animal experts consider AZA the gold standard for zoo and aquarium standards that include high standards for animal medical care.

“The accreditation signifies the facility is committed to the excellent care of animals and committed to the conservation of animals in nature,” Ashe explained.

Ashe said he has no direct knowledge of the Hendersonville stingray’s medical status or illness level, but he is aware of non-accredited animal zoos and aquariums and the issues that surround a lack of medical treatment standards.

“These are facilities that are not equipped to handle animals and provide them with the appropriate level of care,” Ashe said. “We all are attracted to animals, we all love experiences with animals. In a state like North Carolina, there are ample opportunities to visit excellent accredited facilities like the Western North Carolina Nature Center.”

North Carolina has four state-run aquariums, including one in Wilmington called the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher, where operators have a robust stingray program.

“If they are displaying stingrays, they know stingrays, they have experience handling stingrays and dealing with health issues that can arise with those animals,” Ashe said.

In February, Brenda Ramer, the owner of the Hendersonville aquarium, did a livestream on Facebook during which she and staff conducted an ultrasound on Charlotte the stingray, stating the animal was pregnant. During an interview with News 13, Ramer said she was just learning how to use the ultrasound.

During her public statements about Charlotte being pregnant, Ramer stated that noted marine expert Dr. Rob Jones, The Aquarium Vet, based in Victoria, Australia, had looked at Charlotte’s ultrasound and identified the “growths” he saw as eggs.

On Wednesday, June 5, News 13 reached Jones by email, who sent News 13 a statement:

“In early January 2024, I was sent some still ultrasound images, and my response was that I thought there were egg cases there and a possible pregnancy. I asked if they had seen any movement in the ultrasound and did not get a reply. I suggested parthenogenesis as a possible explanation of the pregnancy as there was no male. I never suggested a shark/ray mating. Since then, I have not given any further advice or being involved with the facility. It has all turned very messy, and, to be honest, I do not want to be involved any further.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.