Teenage son charged with murder after father’s disappearance on south side

By James Howell Jr. , Adam Schumes

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A teenager is charged with murder in connection to the disappearance of his father.

35-year-old Brandon Perry was reported missing in May. IMPD and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office now have reason to believe his son, David Perry, is guilty of killing Brandon Perry.

According to court documents filed on June 5, police used surveillance video of local business, DNA tests and cell phone tracking to gather probable cause to arrest David Perry.

Video surveillance shows David Perry purchasing a red dolly, a dust buster, small fan, seat covers, a candle, a belt and a small gun safe from the Beech Grove Walmart shortly after he last reported seeing his father.

More than six hours later, David Perry’s cell phone can be tracked to New Harmony Road under I-69. This is where White River crosses under I-69, according to court documents.

Another four hours later, David Perry is seen on surveillance parking and leaving his father’s truck in the parking lot of Mikie’s Pub in the 5100 block of Emerson Avenue, according to court documents.

According to court documents, in examining the scene on New Harmony Road, investigators located tire tracks that match the tires of Brandon Perry’s truck. Another set of markings match the wheels on the missing Republic trash can missing from Brandon Perry’s home.

With the use of chemical agent Bluestar, investigators were able to uncover what was believed to be a large presence of blood in the bed of Brandon Perry’s truck, according to court documents.

On multiple occasions during the investigation, Brandon Perry’s sister told investigators that David Perry told her that he put his father in the bottom of the White River, according to court documents.

David Perry told his aunt “the trash can lid was shut and it wasn’t going to open”, according to court documents.

According to court documents, David Perry shared texts with a person explaining he and his father had been in an argument.

While Brandon Perry was reported missing by his sister on May 29, David Perry who lived with Brandon Perry and had not seen him in three days had not reported him missing, according to court documents.

IMPD has enlisted the help of the Indiana State Police Dive Team to attempt to locate and recover the body of Brandon Perry, according to court documents.

