Woman rescues 5-year-old granddaughter after tree falls on roof

By Ka’Tani Gouch, Adam Roberts

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A family in Northwest Arkansas narrowly escaped tragedy when a massive tree fell on the room of their five-year-old granddaughter.

“Where that board is, that’s usually where her head is laying,” said Debbie Thornhill, the girl’s grandmother.

Thornhill was in bed with her granddaughter when she got up to look out the front door. Seconds later, the tree fell.

“The tree had dropped into one of the rafters and shut the door,” Thornhill said.

Her granddaughter had just gotten up from the bed, alerted by her grandmother’s voice.

“But she just happened to jump up because she heard me talking and, ah, her big yelling. And so she got out of the bed and she had no, you know, we might have lost her,” Thornhill said.

Thornhill and her husband had to break their granddaughter’s door to reach her.

“She was just drenched and had insulation all over her hair, you know, and, and, but she was really a trooper,” Thornhill said.

“There’s another stick under here that pushed the door too. So we had to shove it open to get her out,” Thornhill added.

The five-year-old, Emersyn, walked away unscathed.

“She’s…She’s okay!” Thornhill said.

