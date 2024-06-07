Local organization pushes to make beach re-nourishment projects efficient

By Casey Albritton

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — Crews are working to re-nourish “Pass-A-Grille,” but local leaders want to see more work on our beaches.

Pass-A-Grille is undergoing a major re-nourishing project, replacing sand in the area and rebuilding the size of the beach.

Robin Miller is president and CEO of Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and said right now, the current policies in the area require residents and business owners on the beach to agree to re-nourishment.

She said it’s a lengthy process that has caused delays for other re-nourishment projects in other areas.

Dody Turner owns a boutique in Pass-A-Grille and said the beach is barely there after two years of hurricanes.

“Our beach has whittled away to basically nothing from tenth down to first, and that’s what brings everybody out here, the beach,” said Turner.

Local organizations want re-nourishment all over the Gulf Coast.

“Nourishment is vital to the health of our economy,” said Miller.

She said it’s a topic that people need to be educated about.

“That’s the challenge with some of our community that does not fully understand the nourishment process in my opinion and not really understanding how vital for the project to be completed for the safety of the home that is sitting there,” said Miller.

She is urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to authorize hurricane and storm risk reduction projects without individual easements.

“We are fighting tooth and nail and collecting letters and correspondents from our participating businesses along the beaches to demonstrate to the federal government and the Army Corps how important these projects are to our county,” said Miller.

Brian Lowack is the CEO of Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and said the re-nourishment projects are critical.

“The beach is really what gets visitors here; it’s why we live here as residents, and it’s what contributes to businesses that depend on the beach to thrive,” said Lowack.

Business owners said re-nourishment projects are important not only for the economy but for safety.

“The dunes and having the sea grasses replanted on the dunes keep all of us safe because the water doesn’t come up and over those,” said Turner.

