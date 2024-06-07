Man talks about his relative who died during D-Day

By Chandi Chapman

Click here for updates on this story

OITTSBURG, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — It was 80 years ago that Carson Greene’s uncle died during D-Day.

While some people were visiting Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum on Thursday to commemorate the day, Greene thinks of his loved one by looking at letters and pictures.

“This is his handwriting, his personal letter. To me, that’s precious,” he said.

Greene is looking back at letters from his uncle, Army Staff Sgt. Silbert Pershing Greene, and a Christmas card from 1943, which is just a few months before his death. Greene was killed by a German sniper on D-Day fighting in World War II.

Greene thinks of what his uncle may have faced as a platoon leader.

He said one of the commanders made this statement, painting a picture of that day: “There are two kinds of men on this beach, either dead or going to be dead.”

“Here’s a picture of his cross, his name, and they said, notice the darkness of the inscription compared to the tombstone. That is sand from Omaha Beach. He deserved to have that,” Greene said.

Fifteen years ago, when Greene got a call from a museum in Europe saying they had his uncle’s helmet on display, he also learned of another man he pays honor to as well.

“He said, ‘Here’s your uncle, and this is Malcolm Appleman,'” Greene said.

“They were friends, they were comrades, they died together on the same day. The picture was taken two days before the invasion.”

Although Silbert Greene is buried in England, Carson Greene can visit his friend right in Johnstown to keep the memories of both men alive.

He said, “I don’t want Silbert or any other soldier to be forgotten.”

“There’s a reason why those men and women are called the greatest generation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.