Mischievous bear captured after breaking into home

MONROVIA, California (KABC) — Wildlife officials have captured a mischievous bear in Monrovia after causing problems for one family, but this isn’t the first time it has invaded homes in the area.

The bear has been given the nickname “Oreo,” and has become an overnight sensation ever since it was seen leaving a house with a pack of Oreo cookies.

There have been several sightings. A possible Oreo sighting occurred early Friday morning. A large black bear fitting Oreo’s description was spotted roaming in the area of Alta Vista Avenue and Hillcrest Boulevard in Monrovia.

However, it was not immediately known if that was indeed Oreo.

Oreo broke into someone’s home on Memorial Day weekend. The Glaser family says they got home from a trip and found the black bear had broken in through a sliding glass door. The refrigerator and pantry doors were open and it appeared the bear had thrown everything it could get on the ground, including a pack of brownie mix that it had torn open.

The bear even dragged shrimp cocktail out of the fridge leaving only the tails. The family says the bear went through every room on the main floor of the house and they think it even pulled a “Goldilocks” and took a nap on their daughter’s bed.

“My daughter’s bed, which was made before we left, nicely and neatly, was in a bit of a mess and a pile of blankets and sheets where it looked like he kind of nested a little bit, and a drool pile as if he had taken a nap there,” said Christine Glaser. “He had also dragged her large lifesize Minnie Mouse stuffed animal and squishmallow onto the floor and looked like he had played with them like dog toys.”

They were finally able to get the bear out of the house but the family says it came back on several occasions trying to break in for more food, damaging some doors in the process and that’s when they decided to call the experts. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the bear Wednesday night in the family’s driveway using a bear trap. Inside the trap were donuts, chocolate syrup, fruit rollups and other sweets.

ABC7 was told they would be testing the hair of the bear for DNA to see if it really was Oreo.

Experts say black bears are not dangerous animals but if they associate your home, campground, or another area with food, or easy access to food, they’re going to keep coming back and they’re going to get bolder.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is working on a plan to get more help from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

