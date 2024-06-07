Reunion more than 50 years in the making, adopted woman meets her birth family

By Audrey Biesk

FORSYTH COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A Forsyth County woman who was adopted as a newborn more than 50 years ago is reunited with her birth family.

Leisha Roseboro Patterson said her life is complete now. “It was just a momentous occasion, because it answered a lot of unknowns without even knowing there were any unknowns,” said Roseboro Patterson.

She recalled the moment she shared with her birth mother as they were reunited. “There’s a picture of us touching with our heads together, and it’s real,” Roseboro Patterson said. “For her, she hadn’t held me since she had me, so it was just amazing, it was amazing.”

Roseboro Patterson said she never had any intention to search for her birth parents until another family member mentioned Ancestry DNA. She decided to take a test and matched with her birth aunt. Roseboro Patterson said it all happened so quickly, and it was just days later that she was sharing the news she is going to meet her birth family in person. Shocked they lived nearby in Asheville, North Carolina, she said she had the support of her mother by her side, and they would all be reunited together.

“My mom, who raised me, brought a whole bunch of pictures for her to see, graduation pictures from high school, and pictures from college. My mom said to her, I thank you for your sacrifice, because it allowed us to have a daughter,” explained Roseboro Patterson.

Growing up, Roseboro Patterson always knew she was adopted through the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. She still has a picture of when her family was featured on WXII 12 News in the ’70s for a story to help recruit permanent homes for black children.

Roseboro Patterson said her birth mother prayed that her daughter landed somewhere good. “So it was great faith to say I have had an amazing life, and I was where I was supposed to be,” she stated. “I went from knowing my only flesh and blood was my kids to all of these people.”

She said it’s been special to learn where certain characteristics came from such as, her entrepreneur mind and baking skills that her birth mother also has. Roseboro Patterson owns a bakery in Forsyth County.

The families get together often and Roseboro Patterson said her mom’s keep in touch daily.

