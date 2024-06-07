Severe weather causes 7-Eleven roof to collapse

By Allison Petro

Click here for updates on this story

CASSELBERRY, Florida (WESH) — Severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued across Central Florida counties on Thursday, which caused major damage to structures.

A video showed the collapsed roof of a 7-Eleven in Casselberry amid the severe weather.

According to the Seminole County Fire Department, crews responded to the structure collapse located at Howell Branch Road and SR 436.

This resulted in a vehicle being impacted with occupants inside. However, no injuries were reported, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The pumps in the gas station were shut off quickly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.