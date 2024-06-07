Snakebite season is off to strong start in North Carolina, dozens treated for bites in Triangle hospitals

By Grace Hayba

North Carolina (WRAL) — North Carolina is no stranger to snakebites. The state for years has led the nation in reported bites annually for both venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Experts say a lot of those bites happen in suburban areas.

“Mostly the numbers are on the rise, especially in areas where there’s a lot of people and lots of snakes,” said Dr. Sean Bush.

Bush is a envenomation expert with Duke Health. He’s studied snakes both nationally and internationally for years.

N.C. Wildlife reports 90% of venomous snakebites across the state each year are caused by copperheads.

“I think it’s’ because copperheads are so cryptic, they’re so camouflaged. They can live amongst you and you’ll never even see them,” said Bush.

Bush said it’s often why people are bitten in their own yards, completely unaware the snake was even nearby.

“They’re not high-profile and rattling at you like, ‘Hey here I am.’ Their first line of defense is to freeze so that maybe you won’t see them,” he said.

Dr. Charles Gerardo with Duke University Hospital said the emergency department has already treated 10 people so far with antivenom for snake bites. Duke Raleigh has also treated at least two more.

He explained that amount is common for this time of year.

“They kind of come in bunches so you’ll have a period where you’ll see a bunch in one or two days, then you won’t see them for maybe a few weeks, then you’ll have a period where you see another bunch,” Gerardo explained.

The doctor estimates Duke University Hospital specifically sees about 35-65 bites annually.

UNC and WakeMed hospitals have also started reporting an uptick in snake bites.

WakeMed reports at least 20 patients have been treated with antivenom across Triangle-area hospitals since April 1st.

UNC adds another 20 patients have been treated with antivenom for suspected copperhead bites across Triangle-area locations, six of which occurred in the past two days.

Copperhead bites are rarely lethal, but Gerardo emphasized the importance of seeking immediate care to receive antivenom. Early signs you were bitten by a venomous snake include prolonged pain, swelling, bruising, burning and bleeding.

“There are two available antivenoms and both of them work on all the venomous pit vipers that we have in North Carolina and in the United States,” said Gerardo.

The emergency department physician warns that self-treatment before getting to an E.R. can make matters worse.

“Most of the things people do cause harm. Even something as simple as ice, that’s well studied, you shouldn’t apply ice to it,” Gerardo stated. “Definitely don’t cut anything, you’re more likely to cut something important like a blood vessel or a tendon. Sucking doesn’t work and can actually increase the size of the wound. Do not put a tourniquet on.”

Doctors say the best thing someone who is bitten can do before they can be seen in a hospital is to remain calm and keep the bite site as still as possible.

Gerardo also warns to watch your step when taking out the trash.

“A very common reason for getting bitten is at dusk or in the evening, they go out in their flipflops and take out the trash and they get bitten,” he said. “I can’t tell you the number of bites we’ve seen from something as simple as that.”

If you come across a snake in your yard, keep your distance. Experts say most times the snake will go away on its own.

