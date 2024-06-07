Wanted felon from Redding arrested after he led police on a chase

By Javier Hernandez

SHASTA COUNTY, California (KHSL) — A wanted felon was arrested after he led police on a chase in Shasta County, Redding police said.

At about 3 p.m., an officer with the Neighborhood Police Unit saw a black Honda Accord commit many California Vehicle Code violations on Highway 273, police said.

Then the officer turned around and tried to catch up to the Accord, police said. The accord drove recklessly westbound on Clear Creek Road as it passed multiple cars across the double yellow line, almost causing multiple crashes.

The officer found the Accord near the Clear Creek Bridge near Cloverdale Road, police said. The Accord was abandoned.

With assistance from Watch 31, CHP Northern Air Operations, Anderson Police Department, K-9 Riggs and CAL FIRE Prevention, 38-year-old Joshua Haller and 43-year-old Rachael Toso were found in shrubbery near the Clear Creek Pit, police said.

Haller was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest, police said.

Within the past year, Haller had tried to evade law enforcement capture many times, police said.

Haller and Toso were booked into the Shasta County Jail. Haller is being charged with reckless driving, resisting/obstructing/delaying arrest, and driving on a suspended license. While Toso is being charged with accessory.

