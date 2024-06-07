Woman arrested by tactical team after threatening Dunkin’ staff with pistol

By Kerry Brookes

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW) — Rumford police say a woman is in jail after allegedly walking up to a Dunkin’ drive-through window and pulling a gun when the employees refused to allow her inside.

Wednesday shortly after 8 p.m., officers were called to the Dunkin’ location at 158 Congress Street in Rumford. Employees at the store described a woman who had reportedly approached the drive-thru window after closing time, and demanded to be allowed inside to use the phone.

When the employees refused, the woman pulled out a semi-automatic pistol before running off. Investigators and officers from several agencies searched the area, but the use of a K9 determined that she had eventually driven away in a vehicle.

Examining the photos taken by employees at the store and from surveillance feeds in the area, an off-duty Mexico police lieutenant recognized the woman as Rebecca Sims, 33 of Mexico.

“Although traumatized by the incident, the employees’ quick actions likely prevented anyone from getting hurt or killed,” Rumford police Chief Tony Milligan wrote in a statement. “The cooperation of the provider of security video footage taken at a nearby establishment made it possible to quickly identify the suspect.”

Officers set up a stakeout at her home on Granite Street overnight while Rumford police secured search and arrest warrants, according to authorities.

Due to the likelihood that Sims still had the gun she had allegedly pulled on the Dunkin’ employees, Rumford police called a state police tactical team in to help take Sims into custody.

Just before noon Thursday, the tactical team surrounded the home, ordering her outside at gunpoint. Sims was reportedly arrested without incident, and officers from Rumford and Mexico searched the home.

Several weapons were seized, according to Rumford officials. Police found three pistols — including the one suspected in the original incident at Dunkin’ — a shotgun, machete, hatchet, bowie knife and multiple loaded magazines.

Sims now faces a felony criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon charge, as well as another for threatening display of a weapon.

Sims’ bail was set for $1,000 cash and ultimately brought to the York County Jail.

