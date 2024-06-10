Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose: A Visionary Leader in Real Estate and Community Development

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose stands as a distinguished businesswoman, real estate broker, investor, educator, and community leader. She currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of George E. Johnson Development, Inc. (GEJ), a premier full-service real estate firm. GEJ specializes in development services, owner representation, master planning, and both residential and commercial brokerage services. Additionally, Dr. Rose holds the esteemed position of president-elect of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Dr. Rose’s professional journey began at Accenture, the world-renowned consulting firm, where she worked as a project management consultant. In 2002, she transitioned into the real estate sector by earning her Texas real estate broker license and joining her family’s business, GEJ Development, as a developer and broker. Her leadership has been instrumental since 2019 when she assumed the role of CEO. Under her guidance, GEJ has secured contracts with prominent institutions such as the Houston Community College System, the Harris Center for Mental Health, the Houston Independent School District, the City of Houston, FDIC, and numerous banks, small businesses, and families.

We are delighted to announce that Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose will be a panelist at the upcoming Advancing Equity Luncheon hosted by the Houston Area Urban League on Friday, June 21, 2024. This event promises to be a significant gathering of thought leaders dedicated to promoting equity and inclusion within our communities.

