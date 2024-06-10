Fentanyl lockdowns at Virginia prisons causing ‘animosity, stress,’ advocate says

By Jake Burns

RICHMOND, Virginia (WTVR) — When Hassan Shabazz hears about a drug overdose inside a Virginia prison, his mind instantly takes him back inside his cell and the emotions serving time in prison brings up within a person.

“I had the opportunity to see men overdose while I was inside, to see men taken out on a stretcher,” Shabazz said. “Thinking about the hopelessness that must be on that person’s mind to try to escape their misery, utilizing a substance that they know they may not come back from.”

Shabazz became a certified paralegal while serving his sentence and now helps run the Prisoner’s Rights Clinic, supporting people who are incarcerated with legal decisions and maintaining their rights while behind bars.

Recently, his work has included conversations centered around frustration over the Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) lockdown policy when someone overdoses on fentanyl inside a Virginia prison.

In 2023, Virginia prisons saw a record number of overdose deaths related to fentanyl (22 according to VADOC). When an overdose occurs inside a VADOC, inmates are placed on lockdown for a week or more so that the facility can be swept for more drugs.

During a lockdown, inmate movement is restricted and visitation is halted.

While most last at least a week, VADOC previously reported lockdowns at prisons that lasted nearly two weeks.

Last year, CBS 6 reported that family members with loved ones inside a prison on lockdown feared the worst because of a lack of contact with inmates during that timeframe.

Shabazz and his organization recently sent a letter to VADOC leadership outlining the concerns they’ve heard from inmates over the policy.

The letter, based on complaints they received from inmates, said that those who test positive for fentanyl are removed from their housing unit while the rest of the unit remains locked down. Some prisoners are concealing when another inmate overdoses because they do not want to go into lockdown, the letter said.

“There’s a lot of animosity toward [the policy]. It’s a lot of stress. We’re hearing a lot of complaints, and a lot of people are boiling over,” Shabazz said. “Many individuals who do not participate in drug use are being penalized and hurt by this. They’re missing their religious services, they’re missing visitation with their families, they’re missing their court deadlines.”

Fentanyl is extremely dangerous, and Shabazz said of course they recognize that fact. Their concerns lie with the isolation the lockdowns cause for those not involved with drugs.

“We have not seen any data that supports that these are viable solutions that work,” Shabazz said about the lockdown policy. “What we want to do is work hand in hand with DOC, so that remains to be seen.”

VADOC officials said the lockdown policy is necessary to safely and effectively implement a thorough search of a facility. The process can include drug tests, interviews, and searches to include K9s, body scanners, and X-ray machines used for personal property, a spokesperson said.

“The VADOC strives to complete the process as quickly and efficiently as possible, while also ensuring a safe and thorough search for drugs and contraband. The VADOC understands that the lockdown process can be restrictive for the inmate population and their loved ones, but the process is necessary to ensure safety and security for all corrections team members and inmates,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As of June 3, VADOC is reporting one overdose death in all their facilities so far in 2024, compared to 22 last year, the statement said.

Shabazz said the current approach to lockdown remains too punitive for all prisoners at a given facility. His organization and others are seeking to collaborate with VADOC on implementing peer-led programs within Virginia prisons focused on healing and mental health, which Shabazz said he saw work when he was serving time.

“We want the conditions while they’re incarcerated to be more devoted toward learning and healing, toward them becoming human beings and being recognized as human beings as they step out of those doors, and come back into society,” Shabazz said. “Because the majority of them will be coming home one day. So how do you want them to come home? Do you want them to come home as a scholar or do you want them to come home as a brute?”

“Not coming home with a drug habit, not coming home unable to adapt, but coming home being able to do similar things to me and other men and woman,” Shabazz said. “We need to do as much as we can for as long as we can while we’re incarcerated to ensure that when we get out we’re the best possible person we can be for our society and community.”

VADOC said evidence-based substance abuse disorder programming and peer recovery specialists are available within their facilities. VADOC recently launched an intensive residential drug treatment program for inmates who overdose, the spokesperson said.

Anyone with questions or concerns about VADOC policies can reach out here. Those interested in connecting with Shabazz can reach out via the Prisoner’s Rights Clinic page.

