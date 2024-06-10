Join Us at the Houston Area Urban League’s Advancing Equity Luncheon Featuring Mario K. Castillo!

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — We are honored to feature Mario K. Castillo, J.D., as a distinguished panelist at the upcoming Advancing Equity Luncheon on Friday, June 21, 2024. Mario serves as the Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at Lone Star College, where his leadership and expertise have significantly shaped the institution’s growth and success. Starting his journey with Lone Star College in 2015 as General Counsel, Mario quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Vice Chancellor and General Counsel in 2016, and eventually taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel in 2017. His impressive career also includes serving as the interim President at Lone Star College-Kingwood for over an academic year. In his current role, Mario oversees the College’s day-to-day operations, ensuring excellence in Academic and Workforce Success, Student Success, Human Resources, the Police Department, and comprehensive compliance and emergency management. Mario’s dedication to legal and contractual precision as the Chief Legal Officer underscores his commitment to the College’s mission and values. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights from Mario Castillo and other leaders at the Advancing Equity Luncheon. Register now: Houston Area Urban League’s 2024 Advancing Equity Luncheon

