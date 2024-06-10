Join Us for the Houston Area Urban League’s Advancing Equity Luncheon Featuring Marian Cabanillas

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 10, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Houston Area Urban League is thrilled to announce that Marian Cabanillas, President of UnitedHealthcare Community & State’s South Texas Health Plan, will be a distinguished panelist at our upcoming Advancing Equity Luncheon on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Marian Cabanillas is a trailblazer in the health care industry, renowned for her strategic vision and innovative leadership. As President of UnitedHealthcare Community & State’s South Texas Health Plan, she spearheads initiatives that drive growth through strategic relationships and groundbreaking innovations. Under her leadership, teams are empowered to enhance provider, member, community, and employee engagement, fostering a collaborative and inclusive health care environment.

With over two decades of experience, Marian has made significant contributions across both public and private health care sectors. Her expertise spans the management and implementation of public health care programs and government products, including Medicaid, Medicare, and CHIP. Her profound understanding of these programs has enabled her to develop and execute strategies that improve health outcomes and access to care for underserved populations.

Marian’s career is marked by her unwavering commitment to equity and excellence in health care. She has been instrumental in forging partnerships that bridge gaps between health care providers and communities, ensuring that health care services are accessible, equitable, and of the highest quality. Her work has earned her recognition as a leader who is not only adept at navigating the complexities of the health care system but also passionate about driving meaningful change.

We are honored to have Marian Cabanillas share her insights and experiences at the Advancing Equity Luncheon. This event promises to be an inspiring forum for discussing critical issues and innovative solutions to advance equity in health care.

REGISTER NOW: Houston Area Urban League’s 2024 Advancing Equity Luncheon

Join us in celebrating leaders like Marian Cabanillas who are dedicated to making a difference in our community. We look forward to seeing you at this pivotal event!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.