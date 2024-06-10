Mother arrested after toddler nearly drowns in bathtub

By Dacia Johnson

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A woman is facing child cruelty and abuse charges in Daytona Beach after police say her toddler was found unresponsive in a bathtub on Friday, the city’s police department said.

Police and emergency crews responded to the home just after noon on Friday following reports of a disturbance. The father had found the toddler in the tub, pulled the child out, and began performing life-saving measures. Police said he was able to revive the child, who is now stable at the hospital.

Police said the mother, 29-year-old Karina Mustafa, “was responsible for the circumstances leading to the near-drowning.”

