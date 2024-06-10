Teen diagnosed with leukemia gets wish fulfilled with local ‘Amazing Race’

By Zoie Henry

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Make-A-Wish Wisconsin helped a Fox Point teen’s wish come true with a Milwaukee version of “The Amazing Race.”

“It was inspired by sort of me being in the ICU, and I was in isolation, and it was not a fun experience. And so I think that part of me just wanted to have that sort of sense of freedom,” Theresa Reisel said.

Reisel was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, more than two years ago.

“It requires some really intense chemotherapy. And for me, it was about six months of chemo,” she explained.

Reisel said that many diagnosed with this type of cancer spend even more time in the intensive care unit.

“Resilience is being able to move forward and say, ‘I will do it again. Another day, and I will move again another day,'” she stated.

During her recovery, Reisel found support in her best friend, Ella Steiner said.

“I am just so grateful for it. I am so grateful people were able to step up and be a part of this. And I’m really grateful for my best friend, Ella,” Reisel said.

“Just being there for her. I’ll honestly do anything just to make sure she’s OK,” Steiner said.

Reisel’s entire support system showed up for the local “Amazing Race,” which included nine teams, each with two members.

“We’ve got nine teams and Theresa is on one of those teams. Each team has two people. A lot of the teams, our team, are actually past Wish kids we call Wish alum,” said Forrest Doolen, of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

The teams followed clues near Discovery World and downtown Milwaukee, spreading a message of resilience and hope.

“She wanted these teams to all have stories of resilience because this is what she’s She’s a resilient child who’s been battling AML. And and so she really wanted to share those inspiring stories and she wanted to inspire others with her wish,” Doolen said.

Reisel wanted to spread a message of hope to anyone else on their cancer journey.

She told WISN 12 News she is now cancer-free.

