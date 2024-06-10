Terrifying armed robbery caught on camera at downtown Los Angeles jewelry store

By Tim Caputo

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A terrifying armed robbery was caught on camera at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store.

The video shows three armed robbers, wearing masks and hoodies, first subdue a security guard and then ransack the store, making off with an estimated half-million dollars’ worth of jewelry.

The store’s owner tried to fight back and didn’t flinch when a gun was pointed directly at him.

Ultimately no one was seriously injured, but a week later the owners and employees of Hill Street Jewelry are still shaken and left to cope with a major financial loss.

The video shows the robbers rush the front door of the store and grab the guard, putting an arm around his neck and a gun to his head.

Customers and employees scatter as the nightmare unfolds. One robber walked to the back and started stuffing valuables into his bag.

The owner tried to fight back, stopping them from trying to bind his hands with a ziptie. He didn’t even flinch when they pointed a gun at his face.

“He tried to handcuff me with a plastic zipper,” said Priouz Shirazi. “I didn’t allow him. I risked my life.”

Shirazi said the incident was a blur in his memory. He was shocked when he watched the video.

“Imagine you have a gun in front of you,” he said. “When I see the video, I go into a state of shock. This is what I did?”

Another man hopped over a counter and grabbed bracelets and chains. They took valuable coins, watches and other items. The owners believe the loss could be at least $500,000.

It was all over in a matter of minutes, but the experience has stayed with them.

“I was in shock,” said employee Sarah Nourmand. “I didn’t know what I should do.”

Police arrived quickly but the robbers were gone by then. They fled in a black Nissan Altima. A detailed description of the suspects isn’t available and no one is in custody

Shirazi is frustrated by the incident and the rise in crime in the area, saying downtown needs more police patrols to reduce rampant robberies.

