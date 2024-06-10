Teton Pass remains closed after mudslide due to catastrophic road failure

By Cooper McCauley

TETON PASS, Wyoming (KIVI) — UPDATE: The roadway through Teton Pass is still closed following a catastrophic landslide that only escalated over the weekend. Now, WYDOT staff are working to develop a long-term solution to rebuild the roadway.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon shared a video of the road as it continues to collapse via Facebook. He recently met with WYDOT and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to develop a response.

If you’re planning to drive through Teton Pass anytime soon, make sure to check the road conditions and watch for closures and detours.

The roadway at milepost 12.8 was damaged due to a landslide on June 6 and on June 8, the road catastrophically failed. No crews were hurt in the process and no equipment was damaged, but a long-term closure is expected, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

”We understand this highway is a lifeline for commuters, deliveries, medical care access and tourism, especially with limited alternatives and the summer season upon us,” WYDOT Director Darin Westby said. “WYDOT engineers, surveyors and geologists mobilized quickly to try to maintain highway viability as long as possible, but catastrophic failure could not be avoided. WYDOT remains on site decisively engaged on fixing the road and restoring connectivity to the Teton Valley.”

WYDOT, with help from the Idaho Transportation Department, is working to repair the pass, but drivers and tourists currently must detour 30 to 75 minutes to access Jackson Hole through US-89 toward Hoback Junction.

