Omaha police investigate after woman’s date allegedly attacks her with a hammer

By Jake Anderson

OMAHA (KETV) — A woman told Omaha police that she was stabbed and attacked with a hammer by her date Sunday night.

Officers responded to Kum & Go, near West Maple Road and Emmet Street, around 11 p.m. for a reported cutting, according to a police report.

The woman, who was critically injured, told officers that she was meeting a man for a date in the parking lot of the soccer field at Tranquility Park, located near 120th Street and West Maple Road, the police report said.

She said the man allegedly got into her vehicle, then stabbed and hit her with a hammer, according to the police report.

The victim said that she hit him in the head and was able to get him out of her vehicle before she left, the police report said.

The incident is still under investigation.

