Young Hawaii farmers face mental health crisis says new UH study

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — According to a new study, published by the University of Hawaii at Manoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), nearly 50% of farmers in Hawaii under the age of 46 have suffered from experienced of depression and nearly 14% with suicidal thoughts.

Due to the high rates of stress, depression and suicide among the demographic, CTAHR developed “Seeds of Wellbeing” (SOW) which provides workshops and educational resources in multiple languages to reach individuals with practical skills for managing stress and promoting mental well-being.

SOW was honored with the Outstanding Community Mental Health Leader award by Mental Health America in May.

“This recognition highlights the effectiveness of our initiatives from the community in addressing mental health challenges and fostering resilience for our farmers and ranchers,” said Thao Le, CTAHR professor and chair of the Family Consumer Sciences department, and SOW director.

SOW collaborated with the Western Region Agricultural Stress Assistance Program, with 13 states and 4 territories, Safe States Alliance, and Hawaii Department of Health, Emergency Medical Services and Inquiry Prevention Branch, along with other organizations to leverage resources and expertise.

“The effectiveness of what we do depends on the relationships we build, cultivate, and nurture, so that no one feels along in their struggles,” added Le.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.