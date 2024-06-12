New Orleans man will now raise his sister’s 4 children following fatal stabbing in Hammond

By Shay O’Connor

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Clarence Allen says it’s still hard to wrap his head around the senseless murder of his older sister, Carol.

Police say the 31-year-old mother of four was stabbed to death in the back of her car in Hammond in late April following a date with Christopher Wilson.

“Taking a mother away from four children is a big thing,” Clarence said.

Police arrested Wilson days later.

“I’m glad they found him, and they found him fast,” Allen said.

But her brother says he’s working to fill the loss of the kids’ mother by providing them a home while working on becoming their sole guardian.

“I’m just trying to do right by my sister,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the righteous thing. I don’t want them in foster care. I’ve been there.”

In fact, both Allen, whose now 31 and his sister Carol spent a lot of their lives in foster care, reuniting again when the two were teenagers.

Carol’s case workers with the New Orleans Family Justice Center had been working to find her a home before her death; now, Clarence has been able to use those services.

“They got us a hotel, then a house, a nice one at that,” he said. “It was quick, so the kids could have their space.”

That’s not to mention the help he’s been receiving from other family members.

His only hope is that others understand the domino effect a senseless killing can have on everyone.

But for Clarence, he already has a plan to make sure Carol is forever proud.

“They need to be right here with their uncle, someone who will push them to do right, make them focus on their goals, become something, elevate,” he said.

Clarence has a court date in August to determine custody of his two nieces and two nephews.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.