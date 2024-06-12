PD: New vehicle theft scheme targeting high-end Jeeps, Chryslers, Dodges for street racing technology

By Ellie Nakamoto-White

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Car thefts in our area aren’t new but a recent scheme to steal vehicle technology is.

According to Milwaukee police, a heist is targeting higher-end Dodges, Chryslers, and Jeeps with Street Racing Technology (SRT).

Court documents reveal investigations began March 1, 2024 when officials saw a pattern of stolen cars — including a 2021 Dodge Charger taken that day, a 2020 Dodge Charger taken three days later, a 2018 Dodge Charger taken on May 18 and a 2023 Dodge Charger taken on May 27.

Officials said suspects would break a window and tow the car to an unlicensed auto shop where it would be torn down for its valuable parts or repaired with a fake VIN number and title.

Police also used license plate reading cameras to track the stolen cars through the city, which helped lead them to two shops — one on W Burleigh St. and the other on N 32nd St., about ten minutes away from the other.

Documents said inside they were able to find multiple loaded guns and stolen plates.

Now, one Milwaukee man is in custody and others may be involved.

Police said Ike Reed, 20, who is facing several counts of conspiracy to commit theft, admitted to being present for thefts but ultimately downplayed his involvement, adding he was “just a tow truck driver and car mechanic.”

So far, three of the reported stolen cars have been recovered.

Reed will have a preliminary hearing in court on June 20 at 1:30 p.m.

Stellantis, the company that owns Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge, sent CBS 58 this statement which reads in full:

Stellantis vehicles meet or exceed all applicable federal standards for safety and security. Stellantis uses industry-standard vehicle-security technology. And as with other vehicle features, we are engaged in continuous product improvement. Notwithstanding, we urge all motorists to take due care in securing their vehicles. The security and protection of our customers are unsurpassed priorities at Stellantis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.