Student applied and accepted to 13 colleges, including Harvard

By Aaron Dickens

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — Despite facing immense challenges at home, a senior student and co-president at High Tech High accomplished this when all 13 colleges she applied to accepted her application.

The colleges Lucia Lopez applied to and was accepted included Yale, Stanford, and Harvard. Lopez said she plans to attend Harvard in the fall semester.

“It is your wildest dream come true,” said Lucia Lopez.

The accomplishment is incredible on its own. But Lopez did it while facing immense challenges at home.

When she was a freshman at High Tech High School, her father had a stroke. Then, another tragedy.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before my 16th birthday,” Lopez said. “Carrying that information with me during times that were supposed to be exciting. That was the hardest part for me.”

On top of that, Lopez was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She says she turned the negative into a positive.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer two weeks before my 16th birthday,” Lopez said. “Carrying that information with me during times that were supposed to be exciting. That was the hardest part for me.”

On top of that, Lopez was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. She says she turned the negative into a positive.

“Your day right now is not going to be the same as tomorrow. You are always evolving. You are always changing. You always have a choice,” said Lopez.

Lopez is also a mariachi singer. Her grandparents came to the U.S. from Mexico. She also started her magazine to tell stories of Latino Americans.

“My parents were trailblazers. My mom had less resources than I did. I want to make them proud,” Lopez added.

As Lopez walks down the halls for the very last time, she will remember the community that supported her through tough times.

“I made such great friends here. Everything you see on the walls was created by the students. Even this bridge we are going under. It is completely built by students,” said Lopez.

During the summer, Lopez plans to help children with Type 1 diabetes and teach kids Spanish.

