Deputies warn of increase in storage unit thefts

By Tori Mason

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — According to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office investigators, there’s been a rapid increase in storage facility thefts. Sixty thefts have occurred so far this year. The most recent theft took place the morning CBS News Colorado met with investigators to discuss the problem.

“We’ve never seen it happen at this level before. The uptick started during Covid and hasn’t stopped. We need to educate the public and take away the opportunity for these types of crimes. It’s the only way it’s going to stop,” said Sgt. Brett Cohn.

In 2020, Arapahoe County had 115 burglaries reported at rental storage facilities.

Since then, the numbers have increased substantially.

2020 – 115 2021 – 150 2022 – 144 2023 – 138 As of June 13, 2024 – 60

Investigators say thieves are renting a storage unit online, using a fake or stolen identity, and using that rented unit to store the stolen property they take from other units.

It happened to Deborah Bauman, who was using Public Storage in Greenwood Village. Bolt cutters broke her lock. Prior to that, thieves used a fake credit card and ID to rent their own unit, giving them access to the property.

“They happened to get one next door to our unit. All night, their people were just emptying, moving things into their empty unit,” said Bauman. “Everything we had was in there. When you move in a rush, you throw everything in boxes. It was everything from clothes to family heirlooms.”

Bauman says she looked up reviews on the storage facility before renting and they were positive. When her items were stolen, she says the security cameras were down.

Cohn said cameras don’t always help in catching thieves.

“A lot of the storage facilities, they’ll put a video camera right at the gate. The problem is, when you’re coming in the gate using a stolen car, we’re not going to get any information,” said Cohn.

Cameras clearly caught a man and woman stealing from a unit at Greenbox Self Storage. They also stored the items in a nearby unit rented with a stolen ID. Storage unit thefts are difficult to solve because there are rarely any witnesses.

Sometimes, Arapahoe Sheriff investigators say thieves will park their vehicles next to a fence and throw the stolen goods over. They commit these crimes all hours of the day, then sell the stolen merchandise online.

Bauman’s been looking around online and at pawn shops, trying to find some of her stolen items. She learned she couldn’t even get them back if she found them, without proof they were hers to begin with.

“You just assume everything’s going to be fine. We did not take an itemized list of what we put in there. I would highly recommend taking a photograph of everything you have in your storage unit,” said Bauman.

Cohn suggests documenting what’s in your unit with photos and writing down serial numbers. He says renters should ask several questions before storing their items.

“What is this facility doing to protect my property? Do they have security cameras? Do they have privacy fences with barbed wire on the side? Do they have nighttime lighting?” said Cohn. “Do you work with law enforcement? If they do catch something on video surveillance, they may want us to execute a warrant to be able to get that. And it takes a lot of work to be able to apply for that warrant to get it.”

If caught, those who burglarize storage facilities can face charges of felony burglary, criminal mischief or trespassing.

More tips include asking employees:

➢ To describe their safety and security features.

➢ If they have video cameras and if they are monitored 24/7.

➢ If the cameras are pointed directly at the units.

➢ How good is the quality of the surveillance video?

➢ If anyone lives on-site and if so, what hours are they there? Do they check the property?

➢ If they get an alert if there is suspicious activity.

➢ How often the staff conduct lock checks.

➢ If all four walls and the ceiling are enclosed.

More tips:

➢ Never put anything sentimental, meaningful or of any monetary value in a storage unit.

➢ Never put anything with personal information in it, such as ID cards, checkbooks, etc.

➢ Photograph and document all your belongings, including serial numbers.

➢ Check on your storage unit once a week at a minimum.

➢ If you notice something suspicious, let someone know.

➢ Get an insurance policy for the value of your belongings in case your unit gets wiped out.

➢ Install a camera inside your storage unit.

➢ Consider placing an Apple AirTag on certain property within the unit so if stolen, it can be tracked.

➢ Install a motion sensor on the door so it alerts you when someone tries to gain access.

