Furman University officials confirm professor who attended ‘Unite the Right’ rally has been fired

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Officials with Furman University confirmed on Thursday that the professor who attended the “Unite the Right” rally in 2017 has been fired.

Professor Chris Healy has been fired by Furman University, officials said.

Healy sparked controversy after he attended the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The two-day gathering included members of the alt-right, neo-Confederate, white nationalists, klansmen and far-right militias, as reported by news outlets at the time.

Dr. Christopher Healy filed the breach of contract civil action lawsuit against Furman University for his suspension in 2022.

According to court documents, in June 2023, Healy received a notice that Furman intended to terminate his employment.

University officials met in November to hear Healy’s case and in January the committee issued a written decision stating the university, “failed to present evidence of adequate cause” to support firing Healy.

According to court records, Furman University fired Healy on April 4 of this year.

“As this is a personnel matter and the subject of ongoing litigation, Furman is not providing additional details or commenting further,” the university said.

