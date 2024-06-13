Men steal thousands from father planning daughter’s quinceaña, police warn about ‘bank jugging’

By Laura Acevedo

CHULA VISTA, California (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police are looking for three men, wanted for stealing thousands of dollars from a local father who they think was followed home after withdrawing the money from a bank.

Police say the crime happened in late May. They shared the robbery video on the department’s Instagram page, hoping to find those responsible.

According to the department’s public information officer, Sergeant Anthony Molina, the father withdrew over $10,000 from a bank in Bonita just days before the party.

Police believe the man was followed to his home in San Miguel Ranch, where he was robbed. The father thinks the suspects might have been armed.

Molina says this type of crime is called ‘bank jugging’ and says it’s the second case in the City of Chula Vista since March.

Planning a quinceañera can take months, if not years, and it’s costly. Divas Formal and Bridal Wear in Chula Vista helps families plan the perfect day, from picking out the dress to accessories like a tiara, shoes, and flowers.

Employee Teresa Tablas explains dresses can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, depending on the designer and the family’s budget.

“We have already started planning two years ahead because we want to have the budget available for the quinceañera,” says Tablas about her daughter’s big day.

Police say they share the story to remind people always to be vigilant, especially when doing large bank transactions.

“Consider asking the teller to put that money into an envelope before handing it to them, and even if they have to count it out, try to do that somewhat guarded, pay attention to who might be watching,” says Molina.

The suspects are described as three men in their 20s, last seen in a dark SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via the P3tips app.

