Upstate teen opens market while attending college

By Isabelle Marak

CLEMSON, South Carolina (WYFF) — Nineteen-year-old Jackson Brooks opened up Hometown Market in Clemson, South Carolina, all while attending classes at Anderson University.

Brooks started his journey back in high school when he picked up his first job at a local food market.

“I just said, maybe this could be my first job. [I’ll] make a little money,” Brooks said. “I’ll pay for meals to go eat with friends and hang out.”

After graduating high school and starting college classes, he was looking for his next steps.

A chance encounter with the previous owner of Hometown Market led to an opportunity,

“I just stopped there and asked him what they did in the store, and he kind of explained it to me,” Brooks said. “I told them where I was from, where I work, and [I] just thought that if he ever wanted to sell it, to let me know.”

Hometown Market opened back in March of this year, and Brooks said business has been good since then.

“Customers tell us that we’re doing everything the right way and things like that,” Brooks said. “The place is growing in all aspects, which is good to hear.”

Being 19 years old and running a business is not easy, but Brooks says his business classes have helped, and he’s been learning along the way.

“The work itself is something I had already done, but the behind-the-scenes aspect was like the finances and things like that stuff, and I’m still learning,” Brooks said. “I got a family that supports me every step of the way, and they’ve been great about helping me.”

For Brooks, it’s all about balance, but he doesn’t mind staying busy.

“If it’s work, school, I’m going to stay busy,” Brooks said. “I’ve enjoyed it. At a young age, I think I can handle it.”

