Celebrating 10 Years of Comcast NBCUniversal’s Voices of the Civil Rights Movement in Houston, Texas on June 11, 2024

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — From August 2023 through August 2024, Comcast NBCUniversal is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its groundbreaking multimedia initiative, Voices of the Civil Rights Movement. This platform honors the monumental Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s by chronicling the lives and experiences of over 200 leaders, activists, innovators, and trailblazers whose courage and determination fundamentally altered the course of American history. In a grand gesture of appreciation and celebration, Comcast NBCUniversal hosted a celebratory dinner to honor the contributions of Houston-based civil rights champions featured in the Voices collection. This event took place on Tuesday, June 11, at 5 p.m. CT, at The Cultural Center at Emancipation Park, located at 3018 Emancipation Avenue, Houston, TX 77004. The event shined a spotlight on local heroes such as Norma Bradley, Dr. James Douglas, Rev. William Lawson, Ovide Duncantell, Judson Robinson III, and Jacqueline Whiting Bostic, recognizing their enduring legacy and impact on the community.

In the Community: The Voices of the Civil Rights Movement platform extends far beyond just multimedia content. Comcast NBCUniversal has curated a series of signature events, debut screenings, and intimate celebrations that foster meaningful connections within communities. These efforts highlight and honor the civil rights icons who continue to inspire and lead. David L. Cohen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Comcast Corporation, emphasizes the importance of this initiative: “Comcast NBCUniversal developed the installation to chronicle the lives and experiences of those who fight for the equality of all people.” This statement underscores the commitment of Comcast NBCUniversal to preserving and promoting the stories of those who have dedicated their lives to the fight for civil rights. For those interested in exploring the Voices of the Civil Rights Movement collection, Comcast customers can access the full experience on Xfinity On Demand by simply saying “Black History: Always On” into their X1 Voice Remote. The platform is also freely accessible to the general public at CivRightsVoices.com and through social media channels @CivRightsVoices on Facebook and Twitter. This 10-year celebration of the Voices of the Civil Rights Movement not only honors the past but also inspires future generations to continue the fight for equality and justice. Houston Style Magazine readers, please join us in commemorating these extraordinary individuals and their indelible impact on our society. For more information, go to: VoicesofTheCivilRightsMovement.com

