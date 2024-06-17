Skip to Content
Brewery making beer in response to Trump’s ‘Horrible city’ comment

Published 1:33 PM

By Amy Fleury

    MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Milwaukee brewery MobCraft has created a new beer called the “(Not So) Horrible City IPA” in response to former President Donald Trump’s recent remarks, in which he allegedly called the city “horrible.”

The brewery at 5th and Virginia streets said it’s donating $1 from every four-pack sold back to the community.

“We were just putzing around this morning, talking through our production schedule and kind of heard the news that of our city being called horrible and didn’t really like that. Milwaukee is so cool,” MobCraft owner Henry Schwartz said.

The beer is expected to rollout right before the Republican National Convention next month.

