Memorial held for teen that was shot, killed

By Samantha Sosa, Ruben Rosario, Jordan Segundo

FLORIDA CITY, Florida (WSVN) — Devastated loved ones came together in Florida City to remember and pay tribute to a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a young man described by the accused gunman’s family as his best friend.

7News cameras on Sunday evening captured candles lit in memory of Damarion Bailey.

“He didn’t deserve this. He was 15 years old, just turned 15,” said a family member who attended the memorial.

Family members described the teen as a sweet and quiet kid who was getting ready to start his freshman year of high school.

Bailey’s mother took in the show on support on a somber Father’s Day, as dozens of loved ones released balloons with messages on them.

“I thank God for all the support…to let him know we didn’t forget about him,” she said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the shooting that claimed Bailey’s life happened along Northwest 13th Street, near Fourth Avenue, just after 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Jeron Smith. Detectives said he admitted to pulling the trigger.

According to his arrest report, Smith and Bailey were sitting outside talking when two men on bicycles rode up to them.

It’s unclear why, but police said Smith started to shoot, and as he was firing, Bailey was shot in the head.

The report states the other two people dropped their bikes and ran away.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith’s grandmother spoke with 7News on Sunday. She said she knows why her grandson opened fire.

“They were trying to defend one another,” she said.

The sudden loss of Bailey has left the suspect’s grandmother heartbroken.

“Him and my grandson were best friends. They’ve been best friends ever since he was a little boy coming up,” she said. “They’ve been the best of friends. What happened? I don’t know.”

As Smith remains in jail, his grandmother and her family set up this small memorial where Bailey died.

“He’s the sweetest kid you’ll ever want to meet, real sweet,” said Smith’s grandmother. “Everyone talked highly about him. I loved him just like he was my own child.”

Smith is being charged with second-degree murder.

