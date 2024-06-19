Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries cite three Texas men in connection with alligator seen in the French Quarter

By Metia Carroll

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Three Texas men have been cited in connection with the illegal possession of an alligator in the New Orleans French Quarter.

On May 30, the men were seen at Esplanade and Dauphine with the alligator.

Nearly a month later, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries identified the men as Ediberto Sanchez, 48, Matthew Erwin, 45, and Elgein Konesheck, 48, all from Sealy, Texas.

The men told Wildlife and Fisheries agents that they found the alligator near a park in Lafitte and released it into a bayou in New Orleans unharmed after being seen with it in the French Quarter.

All three were cited for having a live alligator without a permit, which is an offense that comes with a $250 to $500 fine.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.