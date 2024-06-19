Teen arrested after South Carolina mother found dead with small children on side of road, official says

By Janice Limon

GREENWOOD, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville teenager has been arrested in the case of a South Carolina woman found dead on the side of a road with her small children, deputies said on Wednesday.

Capt. Josh Hood, with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, said Mon’Drikus Raphael Griffin, 17, who formerly lived in Greenwood, was charged Tuesday in the shooting death of Kasia Simmons, 38, of Simpsonville, on June 12.

Simmons’ body was found about 9:15 p.m. along Wilson Creek Road, in Greenwood, officials said. Watch the video above from June 13.

Hood said the Simmons and Griffin were acquaintances and were traveling together in her vehicle, with Simmons’ two children, ages 5 and 8, before the shooting.

While on Wilson Creek Road, the two children were let out of the vehicle and Simmons was shot by Griffin before he drove off in Simmons’ vehicle, according to Hood.

He said the stolen vehicle was recovered by investigators the next day in Greenwood, hidden behind a home.

Griffin is being held at the Greenwood County Detention Center where he is charged as an adult with murder, carjacking, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at 864-942-8600 or submit tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

