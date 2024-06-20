3 more victims from Rochester Hills splash pad shooting released from hospital, sheriff’s office says

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — Three more victims from the shooting at a splash pad in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills have been released from the hospital, officials said.

On Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced that three victims, a 4-year-old boy, a 42-year-old man and a 31-year-old man who were injured during Saturday’s shooting at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad, were released from the hospital Tuesday.

This comes after a 78-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were previously released from the hospital.

Three victims are still hospitalized following the shooting, including a 39-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy. The boy was critically injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooter, who has been identified as a 42-year-old Shelby Township man, died by suicide following a standoff outside his home.

At least nine people, including two children, were injured in the shooting.

The shooter’s motive remains unknown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.