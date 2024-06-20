Group transforming underutilized land below Miami’s Metrorail into beautiful community space

By Najahe Sherman

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — A group that is committed to transforming underutilized land below Miami’s Metrorail is creating the next generation of horticulture professionals.

A Friends of the Underline apprenticeship program has a new group of interns who are learning the ins and outs of how the organization manages the garden below the metrorail, including what they plant and how they take care of the vegetation, said horticulturist Asha Bertsch.

The program is an eight-week-long apprenticeship with students from Miami Dade College.

One of the students, Andrea Beceiro, said she was interested in being more involved in environmental sustainability.

“There’s a lot of climate issues currently and I think it’s really important to have this age group – I’m 20 years old – to have my age group more active in this because it’s up to us to make those little steps that make the difference,” she said.

Through a partnership with Miami-Dade County, donors and hundreds of volunteers, The Underline is becoming an example of how to repurpose unused land into a public park and community space and asset. It is an innovative initiative – expected to be completed in 2026 – aimed at transforming underutilized land from the Miami River to Dadeland South Station into a park, urban trail and living art destination.

Bank of America is one of the apprenticeship program’s supporters.

“We obviously feel that it is tremendously important to keep our community healthy, to provide alternatives as well for our youth, and get them to learn the importance and the criticality of the space,” said Vania Laguerre with Bank of America.

The project aims to create vibrant public spaces that connect communities and enhance wellbeing.

