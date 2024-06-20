Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman arrested after calling 911 on herself while attempting to steal a car

By
Published 12:41 PM

By Zach Scott

Click here for updates on this story

    LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A woman was arrested after reportedly calling 911 to report she was stealing a car from a dealership — so she “could do it legally.”

Deputies say Christy Turman, 37, called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office to report the crime.

“Because I’m trying to steal a car that’s not legally mine! I’m making a report. I’m reporting this,” Turman said to dispatch.

Deputies say Turman told them she was training in a game of Black Ops to steal a car but called 911 to make the crime legal.

Turman was reportedly arrested and is facing trespassing charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content