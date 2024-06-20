Woman “feared for her life” while allegedly cyberstalked by man she met on popular dating app

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A New York man is accused of cyberstalking half a dozen people in Maryland.

Now, the FBI says it is looking for more potential victims.

Richard Michael Roe, who was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury in Maryland, is accused of cyberstalking a woman he met on “Bumble,” a popular dating app, for 13 months.

Roe allegedly plotted and executed an “extensive scheme” to harass and stalk his victims, according to the FBI.

According to the FBI, Roe and the female victim met online in November 2018 before meeting in person in January 2019.

After the brief relationship ended, Roe was accused of stalking the female victim on social media before escalating to sending emails, prank calls and text messages to his victim. Allegedly, he used prank-call websites to generate these calls and messages.

The FBI outlines that he also made calls to himself to appear as though he was being harassed, even making police reports about this alleged harassment.

As detailed in the criminal complaint, the FBI says this is a tactic used by cybercriminals so they can deny their role.

Investigators say Roe also created messages so that his victim felt like she was being physically stalked near her home.

According to court documents, the victim told the FBI she spent more than $50,000 to defend and protect herself from Roe’s actions. She also said she “feared for her life.”

The FBI alleges Roe also stalked five other people related to the female victim, as well as two businesses where the victims worked.

Along with sending messages, the FBI says he tried gaining access to various accounts, including Apple, social media, and online shopping.

The FBI says it has investigated thousands of texts, phone calls and emails believed to have been sent by Roe between December 2019 through January 2021.

Cyber experts say it is important to act defensively online, refrain from posting personal information, and be cautious with how you use social media.

“You really have to take a defensive attitude and realize there are people trying to hurt you,” said Anton Dahbura, Executive Director of the Johns Hopkins University Information Security Institute. “It just takes a moment of weakness or not paying attention to really be harmed by all of this.”

You can protect yourself from cyberstalking by using strong passwords, two-factor authentication and monitoring your accounts.

“Think twice before you open an email, or even pick up the phone. If it’s important and you don’t know who it is, they will leave a voicemail for you, and you can then decide if it is legitimate or not. A lot of people spend a lot of time thinking about how to be very devious,” Dahbura said.

According to the Cornell Law School, a person found guilty of cyberstalking could face prison time, fines, restraining orders and other court orders.

FBI Baltimore issued a statement asking anyone who believes they were a victim of these crimes to reach out to the field office or email RoeVictims@FBI.gov.

