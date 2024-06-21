Oklahoma City to host softball, canoe slalom events during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

By Jonathan Greco

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Oklahoma City will help Los Angeles host two events during the 2028 Olympic Games, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee announced on Friday.

In four years, Oklahoma City will host the canoe slalom and softball competitions during the 2028 Olympics.

A news release states that both canoe slalom and softball venues in Oklahoma City are built to international standards. Los Angeles, however, does not have a canoe slalom, and Southern California doesn’t have a softball venue that meets the expected spectator demand.

“LA28 also recognizes that the Oklahoma City community has consistently supported top events for both sports and is confident that they will for these Olympic competitions as well,” the news release states.

Multiple other sports will be played outside of Los Angeles in 2028, but they need city approval.

Olympic Swimming to Inglewood Paralympic Swimming to Long Beach Olympic Artistic Swimming to Long Beach Olympic Basketball to Inglewood Olympic Canoe Slalom to the city of Oklahoma City Olympic and Paralympic Equestrian to Temecula Olympic and Paralympic Shooting to existing venue outside of Los Angeles The 2028 Games marks the return of softball to the Olympics.

“This sport, our sport of softball, is finally being placed back on that level where it deserves, right up there with the elite of the elite,” Craig Cress, the CEO of USA Softball, told KOCO 5 in 2023.

The opening ceremonies for the Los Angeles Olympics are set for July 14, 2028. Dates for when the two competitions in Oklahoma City will start haven’t been released.

