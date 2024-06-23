Hawaii Island Police collects backpacks for keiki in need

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HAWAII ISLAND (KITV) — In an effort to ensure that Hawaii Island keiki have the school necessities they need for their upcoming school year, the Hawaii Island Police launches a backpack drive for students in need.

The Hawaii Island Police announced its participation in the islandwide backpack drive for island keiki in need. New and unfilled backpacks may be dropped off at any Hawaii Island Police Station starting from Friday, June 21, until July 19, 2024.

Backpacks are the most requested non-food item by charities in Hawaii. The donated backpacks will be distributed to children at women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and transitional housing facilities around the island.

The Hawaii Island Police Department has teamed up with Hope Services since 2008 to collect school backpacks for children who can’t afford them. Last year more than 700 backpacks were collected throughout the island’s police stations and distributed by Hope Services.

