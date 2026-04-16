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Weather

Cooler & Breezy Late Week Before a Fantastic, Warmer Coachella Weekend

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Published 3:27 PM

A passing system to our southwest is ushering add cloud cover, partly to mostly cloudy today. Onshore flow is also adding to some breezy west winds, especially late this afternoon and evening, along with slightly cooler temperatures across the Coachella Valley.

Gusty conditions continue into tonight before shifting offshore early Friday, bringing drier north to northeast winds and a little bit more of a cooldown for deserts, with highs dropping just below seasonal in the low 80s. Winds ease into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds, which will help temperatures rebound quickly with highs at or near 90 degrees Saturday through Monday.

For Coachella Festival Weekend #2: Expect warm and mostly dry conditions. Saturday looks warm but manageable with temps peaking Sunday peaking in the low to mid 90s, about 5-10 degrees above average. Winds during the festival look lighter than late week, though occasional breezes are still possible in the afternoons and evenings.

Early next week, a developing system will bring more clouds, cooler temperatures, and breezy conditions back to the area. There's a slight chance of light rain across SoCal by mid next week, but models aren't showing a lot of confidence in that—so it's something I'll be keeping my eye on.

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Katie Boer

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