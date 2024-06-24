3-year-old hit by car after wandering out of hotel room; Mother arrested

By Raquel Ciampi

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — A Pennsylvania mother is under arrest after her 3-year-old child was hit by a car in Jefferson Hills on Saturday.

Officers with the Jefferson Hills Police Department were called to an Econo Lodge on Route 51 for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

According to investigators, Shawnae Galberth, the child’s mother, allegedly left the 3-year-old and another toddler in a hotel room unattended.

Investigators say both children left the room and walked along State Route 51 when the 3-year-old was hit by the vehicle.

Galberth was arrested and faces two charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Officials say the person who was driving the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.