High school teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A high school teacher in Baltimore County was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor, police said.

Randallstown High School teacher Carlos Arroyo, 38, has been charged with two felonies — sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree.

Police said Arroyo is also facing two misdemeanor charges.

The Baltimore County Police Department said they were notified of these incidents at the end of April. Detectives began their investigation and have been conducting interviews and gathering evidence since being notified, leading to Arroyo’s arrest on Friday.

Detectives ask anyone who may have additional information or believe that they may be a victim of Arroyo to contact the police department at 410-887-7720 or DSS at 410-887-8463.

Arroyo is currently being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

