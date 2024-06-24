Inmate at federal prison caught with weapon, sentenced 32 more months

By Natalie Seals

TERRE HAUTE, Indiana (WTHI) — An inmate at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex was given an additional 32 months in prison for having an improvised weapon.

According to court documents, Javon Britton, a 44-year-old man from Georgia, was caught with the weapon passing through a metal detector outside the dining hall in 2019.

The weapon in question was a combination padlock attached to a belt. When discovered, Britton ran and was tackled by multiple officers, who took the weapon.

Britton is in prison for a 2015 robbery with an 11-and-a-half-year sentence. He’s been in the Terre Haute prison since 2017.

