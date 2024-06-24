Mother tosses baby in trash can at Walmart to fight another woman

By Eunice Police Department News Release

Click here for updates on this story

EUNICE, Louisiana (KADN) — Eunice police responded to Walmart in reference to a fight in progress involving several women on Saturday, June 22, around 3:30 p.m.

Upon their arrival, officers discovered that the fight was no longer in progress, and the people involved were detained.

Upon further investigation, officers reviewed video surveillance and discovered that the altercation took place near the entrance/exit of Walmart.

One of the individuals involved, identified as Brionka Benjamin, 38, Opelousas, was holding her 6-month-old baby in her arms. An argument took place between her and other individuals. Benjamin then tossed the infant in a trash can and struck another individual.

Brionka Benjamin was arrested and charged with simple battery and cruelty to juveniles. The infant was not injured and was released to other family members.

Another individual, identified as Makatelynn Benjamin, 20, Opelousas, who is Brionka’s niece, was also arrested and charged with simple battery for her involvement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.