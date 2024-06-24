Police officer shoots, kills man during traffic stop

By Andy Paras

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — A Fort Wayne Police officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the southern end of the city Saturday night.

Police say an officer pulled over a vehicle at John and Hurd streets at 10:31 p.m.

A statement issued by the police department says, “actions from occupants inside the vehicle caused the Officer to discharge their weapon.”

The statement does not specify what those actions were, or if anyone inside the vehicle was armed or arrested.

Police say, “life-saving efforts were performed at the scene” and that the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The officer was not injured and, per department policy, will be placed on paid administrative leave.

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Fort Wayne Police, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office are also investigating.

A statement made by Mayor Sharon Tucker released at 8:29 p.m., June 23rd, addressing the concern of Fort Wayne residents, Mayor Tucker said, “I want the residents of Fort Wayne to know that I understand the concern that is being felt in our community tonight. When a life is lost, we mourn. I continue to be in communication with, (Fort Wayne Police Department), Chief Caudill regarding last evening’s officer-involved shooting.”

Mayor Tucker continued, “The investigation is being handled by multiple law enforcement agencies. Through this important process, we will learn the details of what occurred. Public safety is a vital and difficult service. It’s critical that we come together as residents of our great city and support one another.”

