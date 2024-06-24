Tractor Drive held for 8 year-old battling cancer

By Ben Laufer

HENDERSON, Kentucky (WEVV) — The 2024 Tractor Drive, put on by Independence Bank was held in Henderson to raise money for cancer.

Dozens of community members came out on their tractors to the Henderson county fairgrounds at 11 am on Sunday.

The tractor drive, now in its 16th year, was focused this year on raising money for an 8 year old boy who was recently diagnosed with t-cell leukemia.

44News spoke to the boy’s family.

“He was diagnosed on May 8th with T-Cell Leukemia, and he has been at Norton Children’s Hospital. He loves tractors, he has already FaceTimed me this morning, and he was all smiles as we walked around and showed him the tractors.” explained Lois Wilson, the boy’s grandmother.

Lunch was provided afterwards at Niagara Elementary.

